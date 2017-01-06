Public comment wanted on new Central Valley Flood Protection Plan draft

The Central Valley Flood Protection Board has released drafts on the Flood Protection Plan and the Supplemental Program Environmental Impact Report.

The public is invited to submit comments on the updates through March 31, 2017.

The update emphasizes the need for long-term multi-benefit projects rather than single-purpose flood management projects, according to the press release.

Comments on the draft updates can be submitted by postal mail or email to the addresses listed on the CVFPB website.

Comments can also be submitted in person during one of five public outreach hearings across the Central Valley in February and March.