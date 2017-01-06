Public comment wanted on new Central Valley Flood Protection Plan draft

Cloudy
An abandoned vehicle is surrounded by water on Highway 190 near Holden, La., after heavy rains inundated the region, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday that at least 7,000 people have been rescued so far. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)
The Central Valley Flood Protection Board has released drafts on the Flood Protection Plan and the Supplemental Program Environmental Impact Report.
The public is invited to submit comments on the updates through March 31, 2017.
The update emphasizes the need for long-term multi-benefit projects rather than single-purpose flood management projects, according to the press release.
Comments on the draft updates can be submitted by postal mail or email to the addresses listed on the CVFPB website.
Comments can also be submitted in person during one of five public outreach hearings across the Central Valley in February and March.
A landslide has caused almost 4,000 people to be without power in and around Pine Mountain Club.
Eleazar Ambriz was found guilty of first degree murder by a Kern County jury Thursday, the District Attorney's office announced.
Jeff Tkac won the local general election last November to become the councilmember representing Ward 5.