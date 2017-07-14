Public Health closes Circle Deli due to rodent feces & urine

Bakersfield -

Circle Deli in the 1400 block of Golden State Avenue has been closed by the health department due to multiple health code violations.

Public Health said there were boxes of styrofoam cups contaminated with rodent feces and urine.

There was also rodent feces along the center wall in the dry storage room. Evidence of active rodent activity was observed.

Public health said there were openings in the wall and in the dry storage area greater than 1/4 of an inch which need to be sealed to prevent vermin.

There were cracked tiles under prep sink next to three compartment sink.