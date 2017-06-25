Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to speak at free event

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 69°
Bakersfield native Derek Carr will deliver faith-based speech in downtown Bakersfield
NFL star quarterback and Bakersfield native Derek Carr is set to speak at a church in downtown Bakersfield Sunday night.
The event comes just days after the Oakland Raider signed the largest deal in NFL history.
Carr hosted a fundraiser Friday night, then he and his brother David held a football clinic Saturday.
The church event is being held outdoors at the City Center on F Street near Golden State Highway.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives responded to Mojave Sunday after deputies found a victim of a gunshot wound.
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday, police say.
An accident near White Lane and Ashe Road is causing traffic delays in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday evening.
The Bakersfield Wing Festival is back for its second year.