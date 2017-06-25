Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to speak at free event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

NFL star quarterback and Bakersfield native Derek Carr is set to speak at a church in downtown Bakersfield Sunday night.

The event comes just days after the Oakland Raider signed the largest deal in NFL history.

Carr hosted a fundraiser Friday night, then he and his brother David held a football clinic Saturday.

The church event is being held outdoors at the City Center on F Street near Golden State Highway.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.