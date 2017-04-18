Rain hits Kern County leading to warning from CHP

Cloudy
Rain hitting Kern County on Tuesday morning, leading to slowing across roadways.
Multiple crashes were reported along Highway 99.
The California Highway Patrol issuing multiple warnings for drivers hitting the road.
CHP public information officer Robert Rodriguez saying in an email, "Motorists are advised to please SLOW DOWN and drive cautiously in the RAIN!"
The CHP's Fort Tejon office also tweeting a warning, posting video from the Grapevine.
The rain has arrived on the Grapevine. Please slow down and turn those headlights on. Be safe out there. CHP Fort Tejon pic.twitter.com/28aoTVtuFu— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 18, 2017
Jasmine Betancourt's son is 10 years old and attends Sandrini Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield.
