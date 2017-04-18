Rain hits Kern County leading to warning from CHP

Rain hitting Kern County on Tuesday morning, leading to slowing across roadways.

Multiple crashes were reported along Highway 99.

The California Highway Patrol issuing multiple warnings for drivers hitting the road.

CHP public information officer Robert Rodriguez saying in an email, "Motorists are advised to please SLOW DOWN and drive cautiously in the RAIN!"

The CHP's Fort Tejon office also tweeting a warning, posting video from the Grapevine.