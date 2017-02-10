ReadyKern notification system warns residents, businesses of natural disasters and other crises

Andrew Worth
10:20 PM, Feb 9, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County and the City of Bakersfield are preparing for upcoming storms.

The county has an emergency alert program called ReadyKern, a state-of-the-art emergency notification system that alerts residents and businesses about natural disasters and other crises.

The registration form for ReadyKern can be found online.

