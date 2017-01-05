Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donations

6:49 PM, Jan 4, 2017
The American Red Cross are asking for blood donors after donations fell short in November and December.

The organization got 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than expected, including 5,800 in the Southern California Blood Services Region.

Weather caused nearly 100 blood drives to be canceled in December.

Community members can schedule an appointment to donate on their website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

