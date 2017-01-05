Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donations

Light fog
The American Red Cross are asking for blood donors after donations fell short in November and December.
The organization got 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than expected, including 5,800 in the Southern California Blood Services Region.
Weather caused nearly 100 blood drives to be canceled in December.
Community members can schedule an appointment to donate on their website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Rocks in the road are blocking drivers along Highway 178 at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon around 6 p.m., according to initial CHP…
Community members gathered Wednesday evening to remember Jai Bornstein at the Liberty Bell, where they first gathered to begin their search…
Panama Road is shut down in both directions just west of Weedpatch Highway in Lamont due to heavy police activity.