BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Red Cross volunteers and local community partners will be installing free smoke alarms at Bakersfield homes Saturday.

Kern County Firefighters, Red Cross volunteers, and other members of the community will be helping out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Home Fire Campaign event.

Those interested in volunteering can click here.

The event also marks the launch of the local Red Cross centennial anniversary.