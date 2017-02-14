Registration now open for the Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair, scheduled for March 25

The 17th Annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center on K Street in Bakersfield.

Individuals who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and holders of bachelor's degrees or higher are invited to attend.

Sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, this is the county's largest gathering of school district recruiters in one location. It allows those who are credentialed, intern eligible or interested in teaching to see what positions or anticipated future openings may be available in the 2017-2018 school year.

Districts are interested in meeting individuals who qualify for multiple subject, special education, speech pathologist, school nurse, school psychologist, single subject credentials and substitutes.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to pre-register online

Pre-registered attendees will be allowed into the event at their scheduled time and will be allotted one hour to meet with as many districts possible.

Available meeting times for pre-registered attendees are:

8 a.m.

9:15 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

Non-registered attendees should report to the event no earlier than 11 a.m. for onsite registration. Admittance will be determined by occupancy at 11:30 a.m.

Photocopying services will not be available on the day of the event. Resume and credential copies are not required. However, it is strongly encouraged that attendees bring them to distribute at their discretion.

Applicants that complete the pre-registration process will have access to a list of possible open positions before the event. This list may be used to prepare applications for districts of interest.

