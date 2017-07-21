Repair Cafe on Saturday will teach attendees how to make repairs

Fair
HI: 99°
LO: 71°
The Valley Bible Fellowship will hold a Repair Cafe on Saturday where attendees will learn how to repair things of their choice.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Repair Cafe, a free meeting dedicated to show people how to make repairs in all kinds of fields, is taking place Saturday.
The Valley Bible Fellowship on East Brundage Lane will have volunteers and will provide tools to educate attendees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information call 702-278-6205.
Repair Cafe, a free meeting dedicated to show people how to make repairs in all kinds of fields, is taking place Saturday.
The Water Association of Kern County will host Water Conservation Day on Saturday.
A massive solar flare was caught on camera by NASA last Friday.and may have caused disruptions to satellites this week.
The California Veterans Assistance Foundation will be hosting their 19th annual Kern County Stand Down and Veteran Resources Day this fall.