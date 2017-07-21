Repair Cafe on Saturday will teach attendees how to make repairs

Johana Restrepo
8:52 AM, Jul 21, 2017
The Valley Bible Fellowship will hold a Repair Cafe on Saturday where attendees will learn how to repair things of their choice.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Repair Cafe, a free meeting dedicated to show people how to make repairs in all kinds of fields, is taking place Saturday.

The Valley Bible Fellowship on East Brundage Lane will have volunteers and will provide tools to educate attendees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call 702-278-6205.

 

