Repair of sinkhole in Truxtun Avenue at BNSF railroad finished

Morgan Wheeler
4:56 PM, Jul 26, 2017
City crews work to repair a sinkhold located on Truxtun Avenue. The crews will work from 8:30 am until 3:00 p.m. until the hole is fixed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As of Wednesday July 26, the sinkhole located within Truxtun Avenue at BNSF railroad over crossing has been fixed and all lanes have been reopened.

