Repairs are going on throughout the city after recent storms cause damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Repairs were going on throughout the city today after a break from the rain.

Roof repairs, plumbing and picking up fallen trees, were only some of the things on the list to be fixed.

The recent storms not only brought down rain but trees and many of them.

County and city officials, as well as private landscaping companies all took to the streets to pick up the fallen trees and branches that had fallen. Some of these trees falling on private properties, while other at buildings like the DMV.

Rugeris Larios works for General Tree Service Inc., he said the recent rain has been causing trouble, especially coming after many dry months.

"The roots are rotten because now we're getting too much water. Some of them they just fall because they die and some of them they get too much water and they get so heavy and the branches just break off."