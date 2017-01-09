REPORT: Bakersfield ranked one of the best cities to get out of credit card debt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield has been ranked as one of the best cities to get out of credit card debt, according to a new study by SmartAsset.

Bakersfield ranks number four on the list, behind cities in Alaska, Arizona, and Texas.

Based on the analysis, after paying for taxes, housing and other essential expenses, a high school graduate in Bakersfield making about $31,894 could get rid of the average amount of credit card debt in around seven months.

Bakersfield ranked in the top five the year prior.

California has some of the worst cities for credit card debt overall.

The full report can be found online.