Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison

Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is reportedly making a name for himself in prison with a new business venture.
According to Market Watch, the 78-year-old is capitalizing off of hot chocolate.
The new report claims Madoff bought up every packet of 'Swiss Miss' from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard.
If inmates wanted the hot beverage, they had to go through Madoff.
He pleaded guilty in 2009 to fraud and is serving out a 150-year sentence at a federal prison in North Carolina.
Over 500 signatures have been collected to hold a special election for the councilmember position representing Ward 5.
California residents are eligible for cash as part of a $52 million class-action settlement with major U.S. dairy producers.
Officials received reports of a possible pipe bomb in East Bakersfield Monday afternoon.