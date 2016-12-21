REPORT: California scores an eight out of 10 on outbreak preparedness

California scored an eight out of 10 on key indicators for public health preparedness, according to a report by Trust for America’s Health.

The report, “Ready or Not? Protecting the Public from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism”, found that the nation is often caught off guard when a new threat arises, such as a Zika or Ebola outbreak.

Washington D.C. and 26 states scored a six or lower out of 10, and Massachusetts scored the highest at 10 out of 10.

The full report can be found online.