REPORT: California scores an eight out of 10 on outbreak preparedness

California scored an eight out of 10 on key indicators for public health preparedness, according to a report by Trust for America’s Health.
The report, “Ready or Not? Protecting the Public from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism”, found that the nation is often caught off guard when a new threat arises, such as a Zika or Ebola outbreak.
Washington D.C. and 26 states scored a six or lower out of 10, and Massachusetts scored the highest at 10 out of 10.
The full report can be found online.
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…