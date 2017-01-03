REPORT: California snowpack water content over five inches below average

Chloe Nordquist
1:26 PM, Jan 3, 2017

FILE- In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snowpack at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. State surveyors will trudge through several feet of snow Wednesday, March 30, 2016, to manually measure what could be close to a normal Sierra Nevada snowpack for this time of year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Department of Water Resources snow survey released Tuesday showed a snow water equivalence of six inches, 5.3 inches less than average for early January.

The early January snow water equivalence is usually 11.3 inches as measured at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada range since 1964.

California has had historic drought conditions for the past five years.

"We still have three historically wet months ahead of us," State Climatologist Mike Anderson said in a press release, "so there's still time for the snowpack to build and improve before it begins to melt, which usually starts happening around April 1."

Electronic snowpack readings and water conditions can be found online.

