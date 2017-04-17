Report: Wasco, Delano rank low in new list of best small cities in America to start a business

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - When it comes to starting a business in a small city in America, two Kern County cities rank low on a list released by WalletHub on Monday.
In a list of 1,261 cities, Wasco was listed at 1,147 and was ranked lowest when it comes to least educated workforce. Delano ranked 1,065.
In nearby Tulare County, Porterville ranked 1,167 and Tulare was 838.
The lowest city on the list was also in California: Suisun City, between San Francisco and Sacramento. The highest city on the list: Holland, Michigan.
WalletHub used data from each city's business environment, access to resources, and business costs.
