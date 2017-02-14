Reported house fire in Central Bakersfield

Justin Burton
12:21 PM, Feb 14, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Emergency crews are responding to a reported house fire in Central Bakersfield.

The fire was reported at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of 1015 Brundage Lane, near N Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word about any injuries.

Traffic in the area may be impacted as crews fight the fire.

