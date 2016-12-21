Reports of police activity at LAX departures, delays expected

Light fog
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 66°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - There are reports of increased police activity at terminal 7 of LAX airport in Los Angeles.
LAX UPDATE: Terminal 6 clear/secure; ppl at terminal 7 being re-screened; bomb squad en route (via @flyLAXairport) https://t.co/clfmoJpdDw— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 21, 2016
LAX UPDATE: Terminal 6 clear/secure; ppl at terminal 7 being re-screened; bomb squad en route (via @flyLAXairport) https://t.co/clfmoJpdDw
This situation is developing.
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…