Residents in the Kern River Valley prepare for another storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern River Valley residents are bracing themselves for yet another storm.

Some people in the area who live close to the Kern River, have decided to not take their chances.

Deciding to pack up some of their belongings just in case of any flooding possibilities.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for the valley and mountain locations of Kern County from 10 p.m. tonight through 10 p.m. Friday night.

The Kern River Valley will get hit the hardest, with the Kern River potentially approaching flood stage.

Flash flooding is a threat, along with rock-slides in the canyon and mudslides on steep hillsides and debris flows in the wildfire burn scars.