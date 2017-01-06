Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the rise in Bakersfield infants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions in infants 3 months and younger have significantly increased since the start of 2017, according to Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

ER professionals at Memorial have reported a 40% increase in pediatric volume in the past two weeks with most complaints including difficulty breathing, fever, cough, and chest congestion.

RSV is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections in infants and young children.

The infection is highly contagious and occurs most during fall through spring months.

Additional information on RSV can be found on the CDC website.