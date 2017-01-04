RJ's Bar and Grill reopening in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A popular Northwest Bakersfield restaurant that closed last summer is reopening.

New owners have taken over RJ’s Bar and Grill at the original location and given the place a facelift.

According to the restaurant’s new manager, most of the menu and look of the restaurant will stay the same.

