RJ's Bar and Grill reopening in Northwest Bakersfield

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 46°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
HI: 60°
LO: 45°
RJ's Bar and Grill back open
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A popular Northwest Bakersfield restaurant that closed last summer is reopening.
New owners have taken over RJ’s Bar and Grill at the original location and given the place a facelift.
According to the restaurant’s new manager, most of the menu and look of the restaurant will stay the same.
A popular Northwest Bakersfield restaurant that closed last summer is reopening.
We've got some new fun coming to Kern County.
A suspect in the Lamont double murder pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Charles Manson married a woman in her 20's back in 2014, ABC News reported .