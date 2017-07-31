Road Runner Fire in Porterville burns 1000 acres

7:37 AM, Jul 31, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Road Runner Fire continues to burn in Porterville, now scorching 1000 acres. 

The fire started in the area known as P-Hill in Tulare County.

California Fire officials said strike teams from Tulare County are being used to protect structures close to the fire line. 

The fire is only 50% contained. 

 

