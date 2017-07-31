Road Runner Fire in Porterville burns 1000 acres

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 78°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Road Runner Fire continues to burn in Porterville, now scorching 1000 acres.
The fire started in the area known as P-Hill in Tulare County.
California Fire officials said strike teams from Tulare County are being used to protect structures close to the fire line.
The fire is only 50% contained.
The suspect arrested for the stabbing on Donna Avenue is expected in court today, July 31st at 3 p.m.
The Road Runner Fire continues to burn in Porterville, now scorching 1000 acres.
A vigil is scheduled for today, July 31st, for the six year old boy who was killed in a car accident on Trona Wildrose Road.
Tickets for the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame ceremony go on sale today July 31st.