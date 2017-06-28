Robbery victim kidnapped in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Detectives are trying to get a search warrant to continue their investigation into a robbery and kidnapping in South Bakersfield earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by 23ABC News, the suspects threatened the victim with a hammer, then forced him to make a blindfold and drove him to an unknown location. They dropped him off only a block away.

The suspects stole several televisions and a gaming system from the victim's home. The victim didn't appear to be hurt.

This happened on Moonrise Court back in January.

Police are hoping to get more evidence in their investigation.

If you have any information about the case, call Bakersfield Police.