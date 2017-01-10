Rockslide reported on Highway 178 in Kern Canyon, Sierra Ave. closed due to flooding

Chloe Nordquist
5:34 PM, Jan 9, 2017
Chuck Raymond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A rockside is covering the westbound lane of Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon, according to initial CHP reports.

The rockslide happened a little after 5 p.m.

Sierra Avenue at Highway 178 has also been closed due to flooding.

