Rockslide reported on Highway 178 in Kern Canyon, Sierra Ave. closed due to flooding

Kern Canyon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A rockside is covering the westbound lane of Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon, according to initial CHP reports.
The rockslide happened a little after 5 p.m.
Sierra Avenue at Highway 178 has also been closed due to flooding.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a burglary suspect who forced entry in to the Crystal Water store in South Bakersfield.
Jonathan Hearn took a plea deal in court Monday. He faces up to 25 years and four months.
Bakersfield has been ranked as one of the best cities to get out of credit card debt, according to a new study by SmartAsset.