Rollover on northbound Interstate 5 near Grapevine blocking two lanes

Zuriel Loving
6:56 AM, Feb 9, 2017
30 mins ago
A single-vehicle rollover on northbound Interstate 5 is blocking two lanes of traffic.

According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicle lost its wheels after rolling over and the tires are now blocking two lanes of traffic on the northbound lanes.

A tow truck has been called to clear the scene, traffic is still flowing in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Local News