Ross Stores, Inc. partners with Boys & Girls Club of America to "Help Local Kids Learn"

Bakersfield, Calif. - Ross Stores, Inc. has announced it is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program called "Help Local Kids Learn."

Starting February 4, 2017 through February 26, 2017, customers in Bakersfield can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the five local Boys & Girls Clubs this February.

All of the proceeds raised at each store will benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club youth.

Every $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

"In Februry, we invite our customers to join us in donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Gary Cribb, Executive Vice President, Stores and Loss Prevention for Ross Stores, Inc. "Our company believes in giving back to our community, and we are proud to support the Power Hour program to help youth develop the skills they need to excel in school and beyond."

"With support from Ross Stores, Inc. and our community we continue to open new doors of opportunity at the Boys & Girls Club allowing children to develop into contributing members of our community," said Zane Smith, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Kern County.

Ross Stores, Inc. invites customers to give at the register during the month of February to benefit Boys &

Girls Clubs of America.