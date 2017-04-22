Rylee France: Local BMX star headed to Worlds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rylee France has been riding BMX for four years and she is only 11 years old!

She competes regularly, but in July she is representing team USA at Worlds in South Carolina. This spunky 5th grader trains at Metro BMX track almost every day and works with local pro Jordan Miranda. She even has trained with Olympian Brooke Crain.

This is Rylee's biggest competition yet, she is even selling jewelry to fund her trip. If you want to help this local star get to Worlds, you can donate on her GoFundMe page.

You can see more from Jada Montemarano on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram