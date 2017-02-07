Sabrina Limon to appear in court Tuesday for preliminary hearing in love triangle case

Mostly clear
HI: 62°
LO: 54°
HI: 70°
LO: 53°
HI: 73°
LO: 55°
A family friend of Robert Limon provided this photo to 23ABC of Jonathan Hearn with Sabrina Limon.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon, accused of having her lover kill her husband, appeared in court Monday, but her case was pushed back to Tuesday.
Limon is facing a first degree murder charge, after being accused of convincing former firefighter Jonathan Hearn to shoot her husband Robert Limon.
The murder happened back in 2014.
Hearn is expected to testify at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.
Last month he agreed to plead guilty several charges in exchange for a testimony against Limon and 25 years in prison.
RELATED: Sabrina Limon charged in husband's death, just days before lover Jonathan Hearn's trial to begin
RELATED: Jonathan Hearn takes plea deal in love triangle murder case
Efforts to commemorate Ronald Reagan's birthday in California have become the center of controversy.
Sabrina Limon, accused of having her lover kill her husband, appeared in court Monday, but her case was pushed back to Tuesday.
This week, 23ABC is bringing mental illness and suicide in to the spotlight, and looking at how widespread the problem is in our community.