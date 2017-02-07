Sabrina Limon to appear in court Tuesday for preliminary hearing in love triangle case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon, accused of having her lover kill her husband, appeared in court Monday, but her case was pushed back to Tuesday.

Limon is facing a first degree murder charge, after being accused of convincing former firefighter Jonathan Hearn to shoot her husband Robert Limon.

The murder happened back in 2014.

Hearn is expected to testify at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.

Last month he agreed to plead guilty several charges in exchange for a testimony against Limon and 25 years in prison.

