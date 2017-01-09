Jonathan Hearn takes plea deal in love triangle murder case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jonathan Hearn took a plea deal in court Monday. He faces up to 25 years and four months.

The plea deal is contingent on testifying against Sabrina.

Hearn was accused of killing Robert Limon in August 2014.

Court documents show that Hearn and Limon's wife, Sabrina, might have been engaging in a romantic relationship in the months leading up to Robert Limon's death.

