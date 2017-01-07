Sabrina Limon charged in husband's death, just days before lover Jonathan Hearn's trial to begin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband, Robert, in Tehachapi two years ago -- just days before her lover, Jonathan Hearn, is set to head to trial in the case.

Sabrina Limon is being held in the Kern County Jail without the possibility of bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office made the announcement late Friday night in a press release:

On August 17th, 2014, the body of 38 year old Robert Limon was located inside a BNSF Railway building at an industrial complex in the 1500 block of Goodrick Drive in Tehachapi. An autopsy determined Robert Limon had been shot. On November 18th, 2014, Robert Limon’s wife Sabrina Limon and Jonathan Hearn, an acquaintance of Sabrina Limon, were arrested for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Sabrina Limon was later released pending further investigation. Jonathan Hearn remains in custody awaiting trial. Throughout the last 2 ½ years detectives have conducted an exhaustive investigation into the murder of Robert Limon. Detectives have followed up on hundreds of leads developed during the investigation, and have interviewed numerous witnesses. On January 6th, 2017, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Sabrina Limon charging her with murder, attempted murder, accessory, conspiracy, soliciting a crime, and poisoning. On January 6th Sabrina Limon was arrested by homicide detectives in Camarillo, CA. She was transported to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility where she was booked on the arrest warrant. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Jonathan Hearn -- a former Redlands firefighter -- is charged with murder in connection to Limon's death. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 9.

