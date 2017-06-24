San Bernardino man arrested in Ridgecrest for DUI, being a convicted felon with a firearm

RIDGECREST, Calif. -

On Thursday, around 4:00 a.m. officers with the Ridgecrest Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of S. China Lake Blvd. That's in the area of E. Upjohn Ave. and S. China Lake Blvd.

The driver was identified as Keyunte King, 34, of San Bernardino. Police said he was showing signs of alcohol intoxication.

The Officers also noticed open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

King submitted to standardized field sobriety tests (SFST’s) which showed he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis (Marijuana).

King was arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, a loaded firearm was found underneath the driver’s seat. King is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

King was arrested for the charges listed below and later booked at Central Receiving Facility-Bakersfield.

(PC) 29800(a)(1)-Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

(PC) 30305(a)(a)-Convicted felon in possession of ammunition

(CVC) 23152(g) –Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs