BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The San Joaquin Community Hospital and First 5 Kern will host the Children's Mobile Immunization Clinic which will be offering FREE vaccinations for children today, August 1, 2017.

The mobile clinic will be at the Park at Riverwalk located on 11200 Stockdale Hwy. It will be there between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Parents who bring their children to get vaccinated must have the childs immunization card with them.

For more information you can call (661) 869-6740.