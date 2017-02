In partnership with the American Heart Association, San Joaquin Community Hospital kicked off their "Little Hats, Big Hearts" campaign on February 1, 2017.

The babies in the program will receive these hats, knitted and crocheted by SJCH nurses, today, February 10.

In September, SJCH asked the community to knit and crochet hats for babies, and SJCH will also donate over 1,300 hats from the community.There will also be hats donated by the community.

The "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program raises awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

This is the first year that the Little Hats, Big Hearts program has been done in Kern County.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -