Due to a software-related issue with a cell site in the area, some customers in the Sand Canyon and Tehachapi areas may be experiencing intermittent issues with their AT&T wireless voice service.

AT&T manager Meredith Red shared that technicians are working to resolve the problem, but weather has slowed their efforts. In a statement to the station, AT&T apologized for any inconveniences this outage is causing and are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. -