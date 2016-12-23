Sandstone Elementary School on lockdown, police activity in the area

12:52 PM, Dec 23, 2016
12:54 PM, Dec 23, 2016

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Police said Sandstone Elementary in East Bakersfield is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

The school, located at 300 East Truxtun Avenue, was placed on lockdown just after 12 P.M. 

Police said there were earlier reports of a shooting near the intersection of Union Avenue and 18th Street. No word on injuries or suspect information. 

