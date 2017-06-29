Santino Trevino II was shot and killed by police after they found him with a gun Thursday

The parents and sister of Santino Trevino II are searching for answers after Trevino was shot and killed by police at his Hollywood apartment Thursday evening.

Police say they were responding to a call for a roommate dispute involving Trevino. When they arrived, police say they found Trevino with a gun. Police say they shot at Trevino, and after he made his way to the balcony, officers down below shot him as well.

The 20-year-old was an aspiring model and his mother, Ann Cortez, said she last spoke to him in March.

Cortez told 23ABC that her son and his roommate had fought before and her son often complained about his identity and bank account being used by his roommate.

The family said they hope to get answers through the investigation being conducted, and want to know why Trevino might have had a gun.

