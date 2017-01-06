SCE: Almost 4,000 without power in and around Pine Mountain Club

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. - A landslide has caused almost 4,000 people to be without power in and around Pine Mountain Club.

The outage affects the area code 93225.

The power outage started around 10:30 a.m.. As of 5:00 p.m., the power was still out.

Crews are testing the lines to help limit the number of customers affected, according to Southern California Edison.

The estimated time of restoration is 9 p.m.