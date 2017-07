On July 22, 2017, at about 12:49 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue personnel responded to Limestone Campground in Tulare County to assist in the rescue of an adult male who was clinging to brush in the middle of the Kern River.

Kern County Fire Department personnel, along with Fire's rescue helicopter also responded to the scene.

A hoist rescue was initiated and the subject was safely returned to shore. The subject was uninjured and declined medical aid.