Search and Rescue Crews looking for 18-year-old man last seen going underwater at Isabella Lake

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Search and Rescue team is looking for an 18-year-old Lompoc man who was last seen going underwater in Isabella Lake.

Officials said around 4:00p.m. Saturday rescue crews responded to the area near Red's Marina for a rescue.

Official said the man and three juveniles were hanging out in some inner tubes that were tied to a rock on the shore.

The rope that tied the tubes to a rock on shore came untied and winds pushed them out awar from shore.

Officials said once they got some distance out they started to panic and tried to swim back to shore.

The juveniles said they last saw the 18 year old going under water.

Crews used sonar detection last night to try to find him, but the wind made it too difficult.

The search was suspended for the night and crews were back out searching Sunday morning.