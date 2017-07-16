Search and Rescue crews recover body from Isabella Lake north of Wofford Heights

Fair
HI: 102°
LO: 79°
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office recovered a adult man's body from Isabella Lake Sunday morning.
Officials were out on the lake searching for an 18-year-old man who went missing when they got the call that a body had washed up in the lake north of Wofford Heights.
RELATED: Search and rescue crews looking for 18-year-old man who was last seen going underwater in Isabella Lake
Officials said the water from the river runs into that area of the lake.
Prior to this recovered body, officials were searching for four people total who had gone missing in the Kern River.
RELATED: One man "dead for quite some time pulled from the Kern River, another man still missing
The body has been transported to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Officials will identify the body and determine a cause of death.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office recovered a adult man's body from Isabella Lake Sunday morning.
The Kern County Search and Rescue team is looking for an 18-year-old Lompoc man who was last seen going underwater in Isabella Lake.
Officials recovered a man from the lake at Hart Park Sunday morning.
Looking for a new pet? How about a snake, tropical bird, or even a rabbit?