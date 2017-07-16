Search and Rescue crews recover body from Isabella Lake north of Wofford Heights

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office recovered a adult man's body from Isabella Lake Sunday morning.

Officials were out on the lake searching for an 18-year-old man who went missing when they got the call that a body had washed up in the lake north of Wofford Heights.

Officials said the water from the river runs into that area of the lake.

Prior to this recovered body, officials were searching for four people total who had gone missing in the Kern River.

The body has been transported to the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Officials will identify the body and determine a cause of death.