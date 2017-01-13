Bakersfield Police Department searching for the Armory burglary suspects

5:58 AM, Jan 13, 2017
3 hours ago

Surveillance images released to 23ABC by The Armory, show the moments when suspects broke into the gun store early Friday morning. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three or more suspects who broke into The Armory on District Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

The suspects drove an SUV into the storefront in order to gain access into the store, according to the store's owner.

The owner said that once inside, the suspects attempted to steal two scopes and two fake plastic guns.  The suspects stuffed the merchandise into a pillowcase, but then left the store without the pillowcase and the stolen merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News