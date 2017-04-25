Search ongoing for 1-year-old abducted by father

RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- An amber alert is in effect for 1-year-old Lexi Segura. Sheriff's deputies say the child was abducted on Monday, April 24 at 5:40 p.m. from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Lexi is a Hispanic female, 3-feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Lexi was abucted by her father, 38-year-old Daniel Segura. Segura is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans.

Sheriff's deputies say Segura has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, with California license plate number: 6WEE209.

The amber alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Office and is in effect for the following counties only: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino.

If you see Lexi or Segura, call 9-1-1 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (866) 346-7632.