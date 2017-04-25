Search ongoing for 1-year-old abducted by father

5:00 AM, Apr 25, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA -- An amber alert is in effect for 1-year-old Lexi Segura. Sheriff's deputies say the child was abducted on Monday, April 24 at 5:40 p.m. from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Lexi is a Hispanic female, 3-feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Lexi was abucted by her father, 38-year-old Daniel Segura. Segura is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans.

Sheriff's deputies say Segura has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, with California license plate number: 6WEE209.

The amber alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Office and is in effect for the following counties only: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino.

If you see Lexi or Segura, call 9-1-1 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (866) 346-7632.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News