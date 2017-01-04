Sears Holdings closing over 100 Kmart stores, including one in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kmart store in Southwest Bakersfield at 3600 Wilson Road is set to close this spring.

Sears Holdings announced the closure of 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores Wednesday.

The company announced back on December 27, 2016 that they were closing 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores. All of the listed locations will close this spring.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores.