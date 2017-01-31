Seasonal flu cases have reached epidemic levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The peak of flu season is still to come, but according to the Center for Disease Control the U.S. is already suffering from the flu in epidemic numbers in 37 states.

California is one of the states considered "widespread".

#Flu activity continues to increase; 37 states are reporting widespread activity! It’s not too late to #getfluvax! pic.twitter.com/RH0BCclhD5 — Dr. Nancy Messonnier (@DrNancyM_CDC) January 27, 2017

Three children in the nation died from the flu in January. Doctors advise the public to get their flu shots as soon as possible, because it can take up to two weeks to be fully effective.

Flu season runs from October to March, usually peaking in February.