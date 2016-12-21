First graders receive Christmas packs from Jingle Bell Club

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Loyd's Aviation and local non-profit, the Jingle Bell Club, will be bringing the magic of Christmas to over 200 students from College Heights and Di Giorgio Elementary Schools.

This is the eleventh year the Jingle Bell Club has put on this event. In previous years, volunteers would go to each school to deliver special Christmas packs to the students. This year, the students will all arrive at Loyd's Aviation at the Meadows Field Airport. Their Christmas packs will include one personalized stocking, one pair of shoes sized just for them, one toy and one sweatshirt. They will also be provided with lunch sponsored by Outback Steakhouse, and a Christmas cookie decorating station provided by Mead Johnson.

Dr. Sudhir Patel started the Jingle Bell Club to bring the magic of Christmas to local first graders.

"Kids that age still believe. They still believe in the Magic that is Christmas, like I did and I want them to experience the magic and be happy, and have those memories, like I did, and still do. And if even two or three grow up and remember and spread the magic their own way, we will have been successful," Dr. Patel said.

