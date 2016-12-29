Second suspect in Chuck E. Cheese's shooting sentenced

5:22 PM, Dec 28, 2016

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the suspects involved in a shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese’s in April was sentenced Wednesday.

Melton Smith was sentenced to three years in prison.

The other suspect, Brent Pratt, was sentenced to one year and four months last week.

RELATED: BPD: 3 arrested in Chuck E Cheese's shooting

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News