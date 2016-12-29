Second suspect in Chuck E. Cheese's shooting sentenced

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the suspects involved in a shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese’s in April was sentenced Wednesday.
Melton Smith was sentenced to three years in prison.
The other suspect, Brent Pratt, was sentenced to one year and four months last week.
