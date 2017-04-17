Semi, SUV collide on Southbound I-5 at Taft Highway

6:39 AM, Apr 17, 2017
maxuser
There's currently slowing on southbound Interstate 5 near Taft Highway after an SUV collided with a semi truck Monday morning. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicles collided at 6:11 a.m.

The semi was hauling a milk tanker. 

No one was injured in the crash. 

