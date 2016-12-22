Shafter High drum major heading to London to participate in parade

SHAFTER, Calif. - Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he’ll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year’s.

He was chosen to participate in the parade by the United Spirit Association for being a distinguished drum major, joining 19 other drum majors from across America.

Martinez is the lead of the Shafter High School band.

More than 8,500 hundred people participating in the London parade which will take place New Year’s Day.

Martinez is the only drum major ever from Shafter High to get this honor.