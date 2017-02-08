Sheriff Donny Youngblood in Washington D.C. to support Senator Jeff Sessions

5:15 PM, Feb 7, 2017

Sheriff Donny Youngblood is in Washington D.C. this week to support Senator Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General.

Youngblood joined several other California sheriffs in the visit, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Sessions nomination tomorrow.

