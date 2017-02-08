Sheriff Donny Youngblood in Washington D.C. to support Senator Jeff Sessions

Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 60°
HI: 73°
LO: 56°
HI: 76°
Sheriff Donny Youngblood is in Washington D.C. this week to support Senator Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General.
Youngblood joined several other California sheriffs in the visit, according to the Washington Examiner.
The Senate is scheduled to vote on Sessions nomination tomorrow.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood is in Washington D.C. this week to support Senator Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General.
Xavier Becerra and the Attorney General's Office is still working on their investigation in to the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern…
Recently appointed Attorney General Xavier Becerra paid a visit to the United Farm Workers where he spoke with both labor leaders…