Sheriff Youngblood voices disapproval of California becoming sanctuary state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Sheriff Donny Youngblood voiced his opinion this week that he didn’t support the legislation to turn California into a “sanctuary state”.

Youngblood held a press conference to send a message to the Trump administration – saying he didn’t support the idea of statewide sanctuary for illegal immigrants who have been arrested.

Youngblood was hoping to discuss that plan before supervisors on Tuesday, but the county's lawyer said the issue is outside the board's jurisdiction so it wasn’t brought up.

Several California municipalities have already declared themselves as sanctuary cities. Youngblood wants supervisors to declare Kern County as non-sanctuary.